Roy Edward Connely (Walton), age 68, of Cascade Locks, Ore., passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born on Nov. 16, 1950, to W. Maxine Hall and Roy James Walton in Malvern, Ark. Roy Edward was later adopted by Roy Lee Connely.
Roy lived in many different places throughout his lifetime.
He lived in Arkansas for a short time as a child. His family moved to Burney, Calif., where he attended Fall River Elementary and Fall River High School. After high school, he joined the military for a short period. He then lived in and around the midwest for about five years.
In the early 1980s, he moved to Kamiah, Idaho. In 1986, he moved to Elgin, Ore., where he raised two of his children. Roy moved to Cascade Locks in 2006, which is where he spent the remainder of his life, fishing as much as possible.
Roy was an avid outdoors-man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms and anything that involved nature. He also had a gold mine for many years in northern Idaho. He taught his children to have love and respect for nature as well. The majority of Roy’s life was spent outdoors.
It was where he was truly happy.
Roy is survived by his five children, Celeste Miller of Chico Calif., Melinda Hartley of Klamath Falls, Ore., Christopher Connely of Cascade Locks, Cody Blakeney of Baker, Ore., and Jennifer Blakeney of Payson, Ariz.
He also leaves behind four grandchildren and one on the way.
Roy I will so so so miss you. No you were not supposed to leave us so soon. I know you are in a better place , God has other plans for you that we can’t be a part of. Roy you have been the best true male friend I have Ever had. You and your kids have been a part of my life journey for many many years . You have left me with many good fun happy memories. I will never ever forget you, I will always miss and think about you. Your special chuckling laugh our pop in visits and fishing trips. Love and miss you always Dolly
