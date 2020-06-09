Ruth Setsuko Malora, 91, passed away on May 8, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. She was born in Hood River, Ore., on Nov. 18, 1928, to Shiroye and Oriyo Sato. Ruth attended Dee Elementary School and graduated from Hood River High School in 1946. She was interned in Pinedale Assembly Center, Tule Lake and Minidoka Relocation Center with her family during the war years. She attended the Museum Art School in Portland for a year after high school.
She married Ben Wong from Portland in 1948, and they had a daughter, Denise, in 1950. They operated a restaurant in Port Angeles, Wash., for several years. They moved to Southern California, where Ben operated restaurants and commissionaires in Los Angeles as an executive chef. They subsequently divorced and she married Stanley Malora in 1968. They lived in Los Angeles, Leawood, Kan., and Costa Mesa, Calif., while Stanley was employed as a structural engineer for the Austin Company. After Stanley passed away in 1989, she lived an independent life until she broke her hip in 2019. She was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Denise, until her death.
She is survived by daughter Denise Wong-Sone, granddaughter Tyra (Michael) Calero, brother Ben Sato, nieces Terri Togiai, Leslie Yasui, Suzie and Lynne Sato, and nephews Ronald Kato and Elliott Sakamoto.
Private memorial services are pending.