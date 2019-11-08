Ruth Mae Hyatt Smiley was born Oct. 29, 1925, in Japan, N.C., to Thomas Settles and Clora Mae (Maynor) Hyatt. She went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Nov. 2, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore., with her loving family at her side. She had just celebrated her 94th birthday.
Ruth was the youngest of 10 children, nine siblings — seven boys, two girls and a nephew, who was raised like a brother by his grandmother after his mother died in childbirth. The family moved several times while Ruth was young, one time to Georgia, but mainly staying in Swain County, N.C. They were always “back in the hills,” making it difficult to get to school because of the long walk. Ruth always said “that she completed eighth grade but probably only went to school a total of three years.” Her mother taught her to read.
The Hyatt and Maynor families were large and Ruth had many cousins with whom she was close all of her life. Although the work of living on a farm was hard, there were many good times visiting and getting into mischief with her “besties.”
As a young woman, Ruth accepted Jesus and was baptized in Deep Creek in Bryson City, N.C.
On July 4, 1946, she married Jack Dempsey Smiley. Jack was friends with her brothers, so they had known each other for many years. They eloped to Clayton, Ga., and were married there by the Justice of the Peace. To this union were born Truman “Smokey” and Wanda.
Jack was in the service when they married and they moved frequently when he was transferred. When he left the service in 1954, the family moved to the Northwest, living briefly in Bingen, Wash., and then in Kinzua, Ore., where he worked in lumber mills. In 1961, the family moved to Odell, Ore., then back to Kinzua and finally returning to Odell in 1972, where they have lived since. While living in Odell, Ruth worked for Stadleman Fruit Company and Duckwall Fruit Company until her retirement in 2000.
Ruth enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and music. She loved playing her guitar and singing gospel music.
Ruth is survived by and will be sorely missed by her daughter, Wanda Smiley, and her partner, Scott Lindsey, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Smiley, all of Hood River; three grandsons and their spouses, Eric and Jinx Smiley of Portland, Ore., Jason and Kim Smiley of Hood River, and Karl and Katie Smiley of Hood River; two granddaughters and their spouses, Elizabeth and Monty Olson of Hood River, and Shannon and Aaron Troxel of The Dalles, Ore.; 17 great-grandchildren, Crystal (and Tom) Chambers, Breanna (and Matt) Totten, Erika Smiley, Cassandra (and Jose Villa) Smiley, Brian Courtney, Brandon Smiley, Kyle Smiley, Sophia Smiley, Billy Broderick Jr., Brody (and Sydney Walls-Werder) Knight, Brea Olson, Brittany (and Jason) Ambers, Ashley Byers, Emily (and Dylan Daniels) Byers, Trinity Troxel, Sadie (and Zack) Henderson, and Corben Olson; eight great-great-grandchildren, Karmin Dunbar, Waylon Blouin, Izaiah Ambers, Meora Chambers, Rumi Chambers, Adianna Villa, Bradley Elizabeth Knight and Millie Jean Daniels; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family and numerous friends she has collected over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and son, Smokey. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Hermia Johnson and Nancy Reminnis Watkins; brothers, William Howard Taft Hyatt, Roba Hyatt, Clyde Selmer Hyatt, Verlin Hyatt, Thomas Truman Hyatt and an infant brother; nephew that was like her brother, Joel Johnson; and great-great-granddaughter, Zuri Chambers.
The family greatly appreciates the tender care of Dr. Pennington and Dr. Buser and the compassionate care of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and Hood River Care Center.