Rylan Miles Ihde, 20, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Cascade Locks, Ore. He was born on Nov. 3, 1998, in The Dalles, Ore.
Rylan is survived by his parents, Eric Ihde and Sydney Ihde; stepmother, Kathryn Bustle; his sister, Barrett Ihde; and grandparents, Teresa Carli, Carolyn Wilcox, Edward and Ruth Maionchi and Don Ihde.
Memorial services will be held on Aug. 3 at the Riverside Church in Hood River, Ore., at 1 p.m.
