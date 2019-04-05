It is with heavy, heavy hearts that we tell everyone that Paige Dominguez and Michael Simmons have lost their sweet baby boy. Saiyan Hale Lee Simmons was born Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:01 p.m. He weighed 1 pound, 7 ounces and was 12.5 inches long.
He was the perfect little angel! Ten fingers, 10 toes, sandy brown hair, the cutest button nose, and the sweetest little face. Thank you to all of our family and friends for all the prayers, love and support. We would also like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital for making such a devastating loss for our family so loving, caring, sympathetic and respectful.
Saiyan is survived by his loving mommy, Paige Dominguez, and loving daddy, Michael Simmons; grandparents, Traci Wall Dominguez and Fred Dominguez; grandma Sherry Karrigan; great-grandma Rose Wall; and many aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandpa William Scott Simmons; great-grandpa Don Wall and great-grandma and grandpa Dominguez.
With our family’s devastating loss of Haley Lorenzen on Dec. 30, 2018, we know that she, along with all of our other family members, have welcomed our sweet boy Saiyan in their welcoming, loving arms.
We know you are in heaven sweet boy, but you are in our hearts forever Thank heavens for little boys.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
