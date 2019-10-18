Obituary: Sammy Reynolds
Virginia “Sammy” Reynolds, 96, a resident of the Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center from complications of pneumonia.
Sammy was born on May 2, 1923, to the late Ada Bell Hart and Allan J. Murray in Hood River, Ore. However, she was raised on a wheat ranch in Sherman County, where she lived until moving to Hood River to attend high school. She graduated from St. Anthony’s School of Nursing in Pendleton, Ore. Following nursing school, she worked at a small hospital in Paris, Tenn., where she met Alvin Reynolds. They were married on Dec. 18, 1946, in Corinth, Miss. The couple lived in Hood River for 30 years.
Sammy worked a variety of nursing jobs in Hood River, White Salmon, and The Dalles. She enjoyed public health and migrant nursing the most. In later years, she did hospice care.
She was active in the Order of Eastern Star for many years and served as Worthy Matron twice in the 1960s. She was an Assistant 4-H Horse Club Leader for 15 years. Though these activities took a lot of her time, she always enjoyed working with kids, families, and horses.
Sammy is survived by her two children, Charlene Reynolds of Richland, Wash., and Steven Reynolds (Marsha Morgan) of Hood River; and her grandson, Michael Keuhlen of Richland. She was predeceased by Alvin D. Reynolds in 1975.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Pastor Alicia Speidel of Hood River Valley Christian Church will officiate.
Interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, following the service. All are welcome to return to Anderson’s Tribute Center for a reception following the interment.
Memorials in Sammy’s name may be made to Hood River Valley Christian Church c/o of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.