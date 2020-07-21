Sarah Ellen (Christensen) Nelson, age 82, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2020. She was fortunate to be among friends in her favorite spot overlooking the Gorge.
She was the daughter of Clyde and Kate Christensen, born on May 14, 1938, in St. Paul, Minn. Sarah attended the University of Minnesota to pursue her love for teaching. During college, she traveled to Lake Itasca, Minn., where she met her husband, Bill, whom she married on July 30, 1960. Bill and Sarah moved to South Dakota, where they raised their daughter, Karen, and son, Peter, until moving to Washington State in 1978. Upon retirement, they moved to Jesse Lake, Minn., where they enjoyed 18 years of lake life, bird watching, good friends, and several international trips.
After Bill passed away in 2011, Sarah returned to one of her favorite places, settling in White Salmon, Wash., to be near family and friends.
Sarah had such an impact on so many throughout the local community and beyond. You could always find her in the front row sporting school colors as she enjoyed supporting Columbia High School Band and sports teams. She was a “Second Mom” to so many and loved feeding a crowd of kids!
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Karen Huffman (Greg) and her son, Peter Nelson, along with her four grandchildren: Lillian and Christopher Nelson, and Grace and Maggie Huffman.
Donations may be sent to the White Salmon Band Boosters or CHS Athletic Fund in Sarah’s name to PO Box 157, White Salmon, WA 98672. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.