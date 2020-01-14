Sarah Jane Smith passed away at her home on Jan. 8, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. She was 84 years of age at the time of her passing.
Known to all as Sallie, she was born near White Salmon, Wash., on June 22, 1935, in the house she would live in for the next 18 years. Her parents were Arthur C. and Bessie (Dilley) Zimmerman. Here, dad’s family were pioneers in the Snowden Road area, having arrived from Missouri in about 1891.
After graduating from Columbia High School in 1953, Sallie moved to Hood River to live with her sister and started work at First National Bank, later known as First Interstate, that fall. She retired from the bank in 1994.
Sallie and James Edward Smith were married Sept. 4, 1954, and the next spring, they purchased a house on Belmont that was their only residence during the 58 years of their marriage. Jim passed away in 2012 and Sallie continued to live in the home until her passing.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Tom Zimmerman of White Salmon and Jim Zimmerman of The Dalles, Ore.; and her husband, James E. Smith.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Gump, of Hood River; son, Michael Smith, of Hood River; daughter, Leslie Smith, of Portland, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
“We will miss her all of our days.”
