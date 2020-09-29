Sharon Eileen (Smith) Robertson, 76, of Mosier, Ore., passed away from a heart attack on Sept. 17, 2020. Sharon was born in The Dalles, Ore., on May 30, 1944, to Agnes and Frances Smith. She went to school in Hood River and graduated in 1962. She lived in Hood River most of her life and worked at Diamond Fruit until she retired due to her health complications. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, watching old movies, cooking and, most importantly, caring for her family.
Sharon was greeted on the other side by her parents, her bother Donald L. Smith and her sister Beverly Smith. She is survived by her children Karen (Merlin) Parmiter, Debra Robertson (Jeremy Elliott), and Shelley Robertson (Cliff Johnson); stepchildren Lita Hoak, Paul Robertson and Robbie Robertson; sister-in-law Mary Smith; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial for Sharon will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Hood River Fairgrounds with a potluck to follow. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River.