Sharon Mae Krall Thomas passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore., after a fierce four year battle with cancer. Her passing was peaceful with her daughter’s hand lying with gratitude over her heart.
Sharon was born in White Salmon, Wash., on Oct. 27, 1944, to Homer Delbert Krall and Rose Mary Gilligan Krall. Minutes later and unsuspected by all, she was joined by her identical twin, Karon. They became known as “The Krall Twins” and had a bond unlike any other.
Sharon grew up in White Salmon, Glenwood and Lyle, Wash., spending her childhood riding horses, helping her father ranch, and working in the home with her mother to care for the large family. She met her husband, Roger “Bryan” Thomas while attending Lyle High School. They were married on Sept. 2, 1961, which means they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary just days prior to her passing. They had one child, Carrie Lynn.
The family moved multiple times between California, Oregon and Washington. In 1977, they bought a home in Stevenson, Wash., where they remained for 40 years.
Bryan built a successful trucking company and despite being a petite 5-feet tall, Sharon obtained her CDL. In addition to driving hundreds of thousands of miles with Bryan, she drove log truck for her brother in the Mount St. Helens blast zone. As the company grew, Sharon was able to stay closer to the home office, honing expert skills as a truck dispatch and bookkeeper.
Above all, Sharon loved family and life-long friends. She loved to travel, seeing nearly every U.S. state, touring Great Britain and cruising through the Panama Canal. In 2001, she traveled to China to welcome her granddaughter, Maya Xiang Lin.
Sharon was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, persevered through two rounds of chemotherapy and radiation before admitting to hospice, which allowed her to remain at home and independent. She never surrendered to self-pity, being grateful and defiant until the very end.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Bryan, of The Dalles; her daughter, Carrie, and granddaughter Maya Thomas of Vancouver, Wash.; sisters Karon (Jay) Jasperson of Lyle, Sheila (Kevin) Richards of Spokane, Wash., and Jaci (Marc) Foster of Goldendale; and brother Ed (Kathy) Krall of Goldendale, Wash. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ray Krall, and sister Darlene Norlund. She leaves numerous loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carrie extends heartfelt appreciation for all who visited her through windows and masks these past months.
Immense gratitude is extended to the caring staff of Flagstone Assisted Living for the patience, love and support given Sharon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her celebration of life is delayed until 2021.
Please send donations to Heart of Hospice Foundation at heartofhospicefoundation.org or by calling 541-386-1942 or to the American Cancer Society.