On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Sheila Ross, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 69 in The Dalles, Ore.
Sheila was born on May 3, 1950, in Aberdeen, Wash., and grew up in Everett, Wash., graduating from Everett High School in 1968.
Sheila was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sheila was self-motivated, passionate, and always went the extra mile. During her career, she was employed at many establishments, which included the fruit industry and hospitality industry, as well as sales and support in the medical field. With everything she did, she gave it her all.
As a wife, Sheila found a partner for life with Willie Ross. They shared everything. They loved to travel together and go to concerts when the opportunity let them. She enjoyed going to the sportsman shows, as she was the biggest fan and supporter for Willie and his fishing guide service.
Sheila was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved her family above all else. She was so proud of her sons, Troy and Jason, and their families. She kept up on all their activities and talked about her grandchildren all the time.
She was an amazing friend and great listener, and always came up with a solution to any problem you might have. Sheila had a lot of interests and she was known for her quick wit, and her infectious smile.
Sheila loved baseball. She was a Seattle Mariners fan and watched as many games as possible. She loved reading and she was never far from her current book at any time. Of course, she liked music, and loved nature; watching wild animals always made her happy.
She is survived by her husband, Willie; her two sons, Troy Brooks (Lijah Brooks) and Jason Brooks (Cindy Brooks); her grandchildren, Chayse Brooks, Brooke Lynn Brooks, Adam Brooks and Ryan Brooks; and her sister, Virginia, and brother-in-law, Charles Lewis. At Sheila’s request, there will not be a burial service. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.