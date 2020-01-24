Shirley Ann Andres passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. She was 85 years of age at the time of her passing.
Shirley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Bingen, Wash., to parents Carl Nystrom and Mary Conover Nystrom. She was married twice. Her first husband was Rex Brooks and her second husband was Victor Andres. She lived in Underwood, Wash., most of her life and retired from Stadelman Fruit Company in Hood River, Ore.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Rex Brooks; her second husband, Victor Andres; and her son, Allen Brooks. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Brooks, Dennis Brooks, Dale Brooks and Lance Brooks; granddaughters, Holly Doll and Brandy Brewis; grandson, Ryan Brooks; and other family, Felicia Neptune-Dowers, Aurora Dowers and Alexis Neptune.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Felicia Neptune-Dowers for her loving care during Shirley’s final days (“We love you!”) and the Oregon Veterans’ Home for their exemplary service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.