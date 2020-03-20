Sophie Imai, 93, passed away March 14, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. She was born on Feb. 14, 1927, in Sherwood, Ore., to parents Inosuke and Tsu Tomita.
In the early years, Sophie lived in several farming communities throughout Oregon and Washington. In 1942, at the age of 15, she left her home in Sherwood when her family was interned in Minidoka Relocation Center in Hunt, Idaho. While in camp, she met life-long friends and graduated from Hunt High School in 1945.
After camp, she lived and worked in Boise, Idaho, and then moved to Portland, Ore., where she attended secretarial school. She worked in Portland in the early 1950s and had two roommates with Hood River connections; that association would change her life.
On Feb. 6, 1955, she married George Imai at the Sunnyside Methodist Church in Portland. Sophie and George moved to Hood River, then Dee, and eventually built their house in Odell.
She was employed at R.E. and Tom Scott, Champion Dee Hardboard Plant and did bookkeeping for George’s Automotive.
Sophie was active with the Epworth Methodist Church in Portland. She was a member of the Odell Methodist Church, JACL, and a life-long member of the VFW Auxiliary. She also volunteered at FISH Food Bank for many years. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, RV travel, and four-wheeling in Oregon and Utah. She loved her flowers, friends, and family. Many family barbecues were held at her home. She will be remembered for her kind and thoughtful nature, her warm smile and laugh.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George Imai, daughter Teri (Tom) Dahl, sister Mae Tomita, brothers-in-law Cliff Nakamura and Tetsuo Imai, and many nieces, nephews and their families.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Phil Kato, and brother Ike Tomita.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or Providence Foundation Sunshine Club c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
George, Teri and Tom would like to thank family, friends, Providence Hospice team and Sunshine Club for all their help and support.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.