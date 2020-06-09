Star Marie Stevens, a long-time resident of Bingen, Wash., passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, peacefully with family and friends by her side after a battle with lung cancer. Star was born Aug. 26, 1960, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., to Margena Neyman (Brazee) and Hubert Stevens.
Star was employed at Sinclair (Hatts Fuel Stop) at the time of her passing. She was a member of the Eagles Club for many years. Star loved to sew, crochet and go fishing (especially with the grandsons), but most of all, she loved music and dancing. She could light up any room with her infectious smile and laugh. Star will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Star is survived by her children, Samantha Davis (Jason), Angel Peralta, James Linville (Lynn) and Michelle Solis (Luciano); her 16 grandchildren, Jordan Davis, Brandon Davis, Amanda Thompson, Michael Peralta, Alyssa Peralta, Gabriel Peralta, Nova Peralta, Felicia Gowdy, Doug Gowdy, Ashley Gowdy, Kristen Mcgill, Alexis Hutson, Eric Palacios, Isabel Salazar, Mckayla Solis and Kaylee Solis; her five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jaeli Star, Bodhi, Mikey and Jaxson; her life partner, Larry Stephenson; and her beloved puppy, Punky Doodle.
She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Ralph Neyman.
A celebration of Star’s life will be held later this year around her birthday in August. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.