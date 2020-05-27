Steven “Steve” John Everroad passed away from kidney failure on May 18, 2020, at A Home Sweet Home Private Senior Care in Hood River, Ore. He was 70 years old.
Steve was born on May 1, 1950, in San Diego, Calif., and was the son of Thomas and Lucy (Lamb) Everroad. He grew up in San Diego and Port Orchard, Wash. After graduating high school in 1968, Steve joined the army. He studied Vietnamese for two years before heading to Vietnam for two years. Upon his discharge, Steve went on to college gaining an Associate degree in Social Science from Mount Hood Community College and a Bachelor’s degree from Portland State.
Following college, he moved to Hood River, Ore., and became the store manager of the 88 Cents store in Hood River and then Bingen Hardware in Bingen, Wash. He met his future wife, Ida Mae Solomon, at Bingen Hardware. The couple married April 21, 1986, in White Salmon, Wash. In 1988, Steve began a job with the City of Hood River in finance. He retired from the city in 2008 and then worked from home managing small business accounts, doing taxes and later caring for his wife. He enjoyed watching baseball, coin collecting and classical music.
Steve is survived by his step-daughters Dawn Kipp of Yelm, Wash., and Karla Spratt (David) of Bingen; grandchildren Vanessa, Carl, Mike, Chris and Emily; seven great-grandchildren; sister Lou Sellars (Robert) of Hastings, Minn.; and nephews Tony, Paul Steven, Mike, Ron, Lauren, Morrie and niece Karen. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law JoAnn Johnson; and his wife Ida in 2014.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Steve’s live will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.