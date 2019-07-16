Sumako (Suma) Kobayashi, 104, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 30, 1914, in Hood River, Ore., to Ushichi and Tora Akiyama. Raised on the family fruit orchard, she attended Oak Grove Grade School, Hood River High School and graduated from Girls Polytechnic School in Portland, Ore. After graduation, she returned to Hood River, where she worked on the family orchard and for her brother, who had an import and gift store on the Oregon Coast.
On Feb. 12, 1939, she married Nobuo (Noby) Kobayashi, in Vancouver, Wash. The couple lived in Boring, Ore., where they helped her husband’s family run their truck farm. In 1940, Suma returned to Hood River with her husband to run the Akiyama family orchard. During the war, she and her family relocated to an internment camp in Tule Lake, Calif., and then to one in Heart Mountain, Wyo. While in the internment camp, she took embroidery, craft and sewing classes. After the war, they returned to Hood River and resumed working the family orchard, where she worked tirelessly on the farm for the majority of her life. She continued to reside in her Oak Grove home until December 2016.
Suma has long enjoyed crafts, flower and vegetable gardening and being outdoors. In 2006, the History Museum of Hood River County had an exhibit of her origami umbrella craft that was made from salvaged Hood River fruit can labels. She enjoyed going to the Oregon coast, clam digging and going mushroom hunting in the fall.
Her husband, Noby, preceded her in death. Suma is survived by her children, Dick (Joyce) Kobayashi of Hood River and Nancy (Steve) Brockschink of Portland; three grandchildren, Cheryl Becker, Rick Kobayashi and Susan Hong; three great-grandchildren, Kai, Max and Olivia Hong; sister, Sunae Akiyama of Santa Clara, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
At Suma’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral services. She also requested there be no Koden. A private interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
