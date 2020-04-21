Suzanne Cay (Thomas) Sellars, 73, formerly of Hood River, Ore., and Castro Valley, Calif., and currently residing in Silver Spring, Md., passed away in her home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Suzanne was born in Hood River to Claud “Cay” and Lois (Lucas) Thomas on Aug. 18, 1946. She graduated from Wy’east High School and received degrees in pharmacy and zoology from Oregon State University.
Suzanne married John Sellars on June 28, 1975, in Hood River. They lived in Castro Valley for more than 25 years, where they raised their daughter, Jennifer. During this time, Suzanne worked as a pharmacist and as a full-time mom. In 2001, Suzanne and John moved to Hood River to be closer to her ailing mother. In 2016, they moved to Silver Spring to be near their daughter and her family.
Suzanne will be remembered for her kind, friendly spirit. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, listening to the Canadian Tenors, watching college football in the fall, spending time with her quilting friends, and having dinner with “the Group” at Riderwood. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing and paper arts. Suzanne also loved to travel. She could sometimes be found near airports watching planes take off and land, and was always dreaming of her next trip.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Cay, and her brother, Robert. She is survived by her husband, John Sellars; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Randy Ontiveros; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Patti Thomas; sister-in-law Peggy Thomas; grandchildren Danny and Annelise Ontiveros; and many other family and friends across the country.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Riderwood Scholarship Fund, Attn: Philanthropy, Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904, or to the American Heart Association.
A memorial service for Suzanne was held on March 7 at The Chapel at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring.