Terri Jo Stone, aged 68, passed away peacefully at her home in Hermosa Beach, Calif., on Sept. 28 in the presence of her beloved family after a brief illness.
Terri was born in Hood River, Ore., on Oct. 31, 1950, the second of three children born to Joseph and Mildred Goe. Terri was preceded in death by her father, Joe, her mother, Millie, her sister, Angela Fritz, and her brother-in-law, Garry Fritz. She is survived by her brother, Bill Goe (Marlee); sister, Vicki Austin (Steve); step-brothers, Jeff Davis (Chris) and Steve Davis (Glenda); daughter, Whitney McSwain (John) and grandson James; son, Adam Stone (Meghan Duarte); her nephews, Kane Austin (Nicole) and children, Charlie and Syd Louis, Eric Fritz, Aaron Goe (Shannah) and children, Cale and Sadie, Kerry Goe and niece, Tara Goe.
Terri graduated from Wy’east High School in 1968 and attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1972. She eventually moved to Southern California, where she spent her adult life. Terri’s loved ones were never far from her thoughts and she continuously reached out to an ever-widening circle of friends and family that spanned the many states and countries where she traveled. She was instrumental in organizing her 50th Wy’east High School reunion during the summer of 2018 and was elated that a record number of graduates returned to celebrate their younger years.
Terri led a colorful life and was a great storyteller, as anyone who shared her company would attest. Her life experiences were related with humor — often at dinner parties with fabulous food and fine wines providing the setting for hours of stories and laughter.
Terri mixed her experiences in the corporate worlds of travel and home security with a multitude of entrepreneurial ventures — always successful. She never hesitated to take on new challenges. While in the role of personal assistant/estate manager, Terri’s intelligence, creativity and organizational skills contributed to the restoration of a renowned mid-century modern home in southern California.
Above all, Terri valued her relationships with friends and family. Her son, Adam, daughter, Whitney, and first grandchild, sweet baby James, were the greatest joys of her life. She valued her role as a mother and mentor to Adam and Whitney’s friends. She especially treasured her enduring friendship of over 30 years with her group of women friends, known as the Flamingos, along with the group’s many charitable projects. Terri made friends everywhere she went, always knowing the right thing to say to elicit a smile and start a conversation. No one knows this better than the friends and family she leaves behind. She will be missed.
Terri wanted to leave us all with this Dr. Seuss quote in honor of her life and time with us. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
The family would like to thank the Torrance Memorial Hospice team for their compassionate care and attention.