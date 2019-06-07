Thelma M. Burch passed away on June 3, 2019, at Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles, Ore. Thelma was born on July 9, 1944, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing.
Thelma was born in Denver, Colo., to John Potter and Thelma (Wager) Potter. On Aug. 26, 1966, she married Eugene Burch in Denver. Together, they had two children, Bryan and Brenda.
She loved to sew, knit and crochet. Thelma made little teddy bears and knitted newborn hats and blankets for Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. This was something she was very proud of and enjoyed.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wesley. She is survived by and will be missed by her children, Bryan Serna of Gresham, Ore., and Brenda (husband Robert) Sanchez of Hood River, Ore.; brother, John Potter, and sister, Margaret Potter, both of Denver; granddaughter, Electra Curl (husband David and their child Aurora); and grandson, Daniel Sanchez.
A celebration of life service for Thelma will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with a viewing prior to her service. Graveside committal will be at Mt. View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, immediately following.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
