Thelma (Dolly, in early years … Mom and grandma to our family) was born Sept. 6, 1916, to Ida (Rickard) and Frank Albert Kollas in Odell, Ore. She married Lester Denzel Ziegenbein on June 7, 1935, in Stevenson, Wash. They were married for more than 72 years. Thelma and Lester had two children, Barbara (Bobby) and Jerry. She is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Thelma was a true native Oregonian. She loved her state but more importantly, she loved her family. She and Lester settled in Pine Grove, Ore. There they raised their family and worked their farm, nurturing their apple and pear orchard. Later they switched to raising chickens and working for Duckwall Fruit Growers. Thelma spent time working there as well.
She was a wonderfully strong, independent, “down to earth” woman. I remember her telling me that as a child she and her sisters and brother would eat onion sandwiches when nothing else was available. To the end, she loved onions! Her gardening ability was amazing. Her veggie crops of all varieties kept the shelves of canned goods full. Her famous recipes are cherished and will be carried on in our families for years to come. Thelma’s flower garden especially her Dahlias were picture perfect.
Mom was a great camper and good with a fishing pole too. She and dad loved camping and put that little trailer of theirs to good use. We will not soon forget the family hike to find the illusive Blue Bucket Mine lead by one Thelma Z. She remembered going up there many years ago. We all set out on the selected hiking trail only to be left in the dust by 70-year-old Thelma. That day she hiked all of us out oh, the determination!
Mom, grandma, passed today Aug. 15, 2020, three weeks short of 104th birthday. You will be so missed. Thank you for being you, thank you for a lifetime of being our rock.
