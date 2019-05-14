Thomas Marshall Manfull passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. He was 89 at the time of his passing.
Thomas was born on July 12, 1929, on a dirt road on his way to Flandreau, S.D. He moved many times with his Mom and Dad until his father, Lyle, was drafted into the Army in 1942. Tom, as head of the family, began driving a gravel truck at age 12 to help out at home while his father served in the military.
Tom was an exceptional athlete and lettered in three sports, including football, track and basketball. He held South Dakota’s High School State Discus record for 24 years. He graduated from Huron High School in South Dakota in 1947 and joined the army two weeks later. Tom rose to the rank of Sergeant quickly and his abilities and leadership led to his being selected for a commissioning program. Tom left the Army as a Second Lieutenant. After serving in the military, he attended Huron College in South Dakota, then went to the University of South Dakota, where he played football and joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He graduated college from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., in 1952 and attended Law School at Lewis and Clark. He remained in Oregon after graduating College and never returned to South Dakota.
On Nov. 25, 1952, Thomas married Georgia Kosola in Vancouver, Wash. They moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 1957, when Tom became the manager of Mayflower Milk there. He was very active in city politics and served on the vestry at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles, and then St. Mark’s Episcopal in Hood River.
In 1962, Tom purchased The Ranch Restaurant and commuted to Hood River to run it until he and his wife found the home of their dreams in Hood River in 1964 and moved his wife and children. Tom and Georgia resided there until Georgia’s passing in 2014.
He later opened Tom’s Drive In, in 1966, and served the community with both restaurants until his retirement and sale to Ed and Patsy Prideaux in 1984. He loved that he was able to hire the local high school students to work in the restaurants and provide summer and year-round jobs for the community. Tom enjoyed spending time with his friends, dabbling in real estate and caring for his family.
Tom is survived by his son, Jeffrey Manfull of Alaska; daughter, Julie Manfull Tittel, and her husband, Stephen, of California; grandchildren, Kelby Tittel Nace, and her husband, Timothy Charles, of Oregon, Colin Tittel of Oregon, Frazier Manfull of Alaska and Quinlyn Manfull of Alaska; brother, William Manfull, and his wife, Judi, of Florida; nieces, Wendy Manfull, of California and Melissa Manfull and husband, Looki, of California.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia, father, Lyle, and mother, Mildred.
Tom would really appreciate your consideration for a donation to be designated for sound-proofing material to be installed in Down Manor’s dining room. Hearing and those who have experienced hearing loss were very important to Tom. This will not only benefit the Down Manor, residents but their guests, and the public who come to use the dining room during meals, movies, music, exercise and other gatherings and events.
Please make your donation payable to Providence Foundation; in the memo box please write: Thomas Manfull Memorial. Send checks to Down Manor, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031. The Thomas Manfull estate will match all donations made to this project.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28. Please check back at a later time for details.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
