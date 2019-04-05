Timothy Wayne Presley passed away peacefully at his home in Mill-A, Wash., on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born to Curtis and Ann Presley in Downey, Calif., on Dec. 15, 1957.
At the age of 3, Tim moved to Mill-A with his family, where he lived until his death. He attended Mill-A grade school and graduated from Stevenson High School in 1976.
After attaining his degree in accounting, he went to work for Jim Herman and Associates in 1982 and worked there until the time of his death.
While in high school, Tim was very active in sports and afterwards had a passion for rebuilding muscle cars. Tim made friends easily and was a lifelong friend to many.
He is survived by his mother, Ann at her home in Mill-A; his brothers, Mike (Kris) and Pat (Christine); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Presley; niece, Michele Presley; and sister-in-law, Barbara Presley.
Services will be held at the Evergreen Community Church in Mill-A on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the family cemetery in Doniphan, Mo., on April 27 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Tim’s name may be given to Providence Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, Hood River, OR 97031. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
