Tomi Reed Gibbons (Tom) of Hood River, Ore., died Saturday, April 13 at approximately 8 p.m. at Providence Hood River. His daughter and wife were there to hold his hands as he peacefully passed away after a long fight in the ICU.
Tom was born in The Dalles, Ore., on June 26, 1946, to Tommi Gibbons and Nadine Reed Erickson. Tom was moved to and grew up in Hood River. He attended Hood River High School and absolutely loved Hood River, especially the Heights; he loved the people of Hood River and would chat with most people he came in contact with.
Tom was a genuine person and would tell it like it is. He married his wife, Patti DeMartini Gibbons, on May 2, 1987, in Milwaukie, Ore. (this is where Patti grew up or it would have most likely been in Hood River!). They met and instantly had a connection: Tom loved Shari’s restaurant and didn’t hesitate to take Patti on a date to Shari’s right away.
Tom worked at the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years where he did a huge variety of jobs and loved every minute of it, he then worked at Smith’s Surplus and ultimately retired from Napa Auto Parts. Tom loved to hunt, collect guns, fish and won awards at Skeet shooting. He really valued his time with his friends and family.
Tom was a member of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and loved donating to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital. The health and happiness of children was always top priority for Tom.
Tom is survived by his wife, Patti; daughter, Monica Gibbons; grandson, Paxton Markt; mother, Nadine Erickson; siblings, Debbie Sawyer, Jodi Martin and Danny Erickson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, in-laws and friends, who all loved him very much.
There will be a service held for Tom Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Belmont Avenue. A reception will directly follow the service in the church basement.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
