Thomas “Tom” Archie Prather, 88, of Traverse City formerly of Elk Rapids, Mich., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Tom was born on Feb. 3, 1932, in Cass County, Mich., to the late Thomas Eston and Nell (Gleason) Prather. He married the love of his life, Virginia “Ginny” Leach, on Aug. 14, 1955, in Cassopolis, Mich.
Tom had been employed in the fishing tackle industry. This provided him the opportunity to live in different areas of the country. He was the vice president with James Heddon and Sons and Bass Pro Shops and also the president of Glen L. Evans Company. Tom also worked in radio for many years, with KIHR, WTUB and WDOW. He lived in Elk Rapids and Traverse City for over 20 years.
In his spare time, Tom enjoyed photography, history and researching genealogy. Tom always valued his many friendships; he had many close friends made through his morning coffee group. Above all, spending time with his family was his greatest joy. He will be remembered for the love, care and devotion he shared with his wife, Ginny.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ginny; two daughters, Ginny (David) MacDonald and Gwen Prather; five grandchildren, Allie (Blake) Becker, Spree (Tsibishi) MacDonald, Alden (Joshua) Griffus, Morgain MacDonald, and Eston Prather; and eight great-grandchildren, Nthabeleng, Bohlale, Phaledi, Otho, Leslie, Harlow, Josie and Amelia. Tom is also survived by his two sisters, Jane (Robert) Deal and Ann (Larry) Keller, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service honoring Tom will take place at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 28 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City, Mich. Tom’s friend, Max Girder, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
