Vaughna Clarke passed away on April 26, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Vaughna was born on April 17, 1937, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing.
Vaughna was born in Dufur, Ore., to John Benjamin and Rebecca Anilee (Ward) Rothery. She grew up in Wasco, Ore., attending schools in the area and later college to become a medical receptionist. She enjoyed painting, fishing and her Catholic Church.
In 1985, Vaughna married Gilbert Clarke. She and Gilbert were avid artists and the two moved in 1990 to Montana. In 1995, they moved back to Oregon making their home in Wasco. Gilbert passed away in 2010.
Vaughna is survived by her daughter, Julie; son, Chuck; and granddaughter, Summer.
A service of committal was held Friday, May 1 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. Chaplain Denny Anderson of West Side Fire Department led the service.
Vaughna wanted to be known as kind.
Memorials are encouraged to be made in Vaughna’s name to either Heart of Hospice or to the West Side Fire Department.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.