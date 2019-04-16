Vera Janice Davis was born in Wichita, Kan., on July 10, 1929, to Raymond and Ruby Linder. As an infant, her family moved to Ava, Mo. She was the third child in a family of eight. Vera grew up in the Ozark Mountains in a small dairy farm. Times were hard then; it was the Depression Era, but she always said they never knew there was a Depression going on. Everything was the same in most of the families that lived on farms. They had everything they needed. For Vera, that was simple: She had a family, and that was what was most important. More than the love of family was her love for the Lord. It never left her, and through all her years, she passed that love on to her family, all five generations of them.
As a young woman, she married Dewal Davis in 1947. They moved to Oregon so Dewal could work in the lumber industry. The started out in a small sawmill town, Unity, Ore., later moving to the John Day area.
Vera and Dewal had two daughters, Beverly and Karen. They stayed in the central Oregon area until moving to Hood River in 1966. Dewal continued to work in the lumber mills until his death in 1978.
Vera began a new phase of her life, raising grandchildren and working in the cannery. She helped raise each grandchild and played a large part in each of their lives. Family was everything. All of her family has said, “If every child had a mother or grandmother like her, the world would be a better place.”
Vera passed away in her home while the Bible was read to her on April 8, 2019, surrounded by family. She will be so missed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Beverly (Darrell) Shackow and Karen ( Kevin) Bellus; granddaughters, Evie Bowlin, Rusti Carter, Jodi (Larry) Wyatt, and Jami (Kyle) Waits; great-grandchildren, McKenna Carter, Kelsey Dorzab, Carly Wyatt, Isaac Phelps, Miles Wyatt, Eli Phelps, Ayden Phelps, Tatum Wyatt and Oewn Waits. Vera had one great-great-grandchild, Kaylee Dorzab.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
