In loving memory of Virginia Lee Effinger (Ele), who left to join her husband, Vance, in heaven on July 3, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother of four and sister to five siblings.
She was born in Roseburg, Ore., on April 30, 1947. She lived a portion of her early life in Gary, Ind. She resided at her family farm in Glenwood, Wash., for the past 40-plus years.
Her parents were Harvey and Margaret Ele. Her siblings were Barbara Payne, Roberta “Bert” Yates, Manfred “Bill” Ele, Betty Mae Johnson and Lois Marie O’ Connor.
She was a proud loving mother of four children, Teressa Balcom, April “LeeAnn” Baugher, James Wenz and Rita Wenz.
She had a huge zest for life and it showed in her very spunky personality. She absolutely loved being a wife and mother to her children. She loved living life to the fullest. She didn’t believe in the word "can’t." She was there every step of the way with her husband as they remodeled and built the family farm into what it is today. Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening and yard work.
She had a huge heart for people, horses and animals in general. She was very trusting and giving. She also never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” — Helen Keller
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.