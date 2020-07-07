Walter Goeckel passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 27, 2020, at age 91. He was born in 1928 in Wittlingen, Germany, to Gottlieb and Emma Plattner-Goeckel.
In 1950, he married Alma Lutz, who was born and raised in Romania. In 1953, Walter, Alma and their young son immigrated to the U.S. to join Alma’s family already settled in The Dalles, Ore. After a short stay in The Dalles, Walter moved the family to the east coast to pursue a career in his profession of industrial engraving. In 1972, Walter moved the family back to The Dalles to partner with two of his brothers-in-law in business while still working as an engraver. In 2000, Walter and Alma relocated to Eugene, Ore., to be closer to their son and his family.
Walter was a member of the Gideons and a member of the Missionary Alliance Church of Eugene. He loved gardening and taking care of his property. He led a very gentle and faith-filled life and will be greatly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Alma, his brother Hans and sister Vreni. Walter leaves behind two sons, Hanspeter, wife Judy, of Edgartown, Mass., and Werner, wife Betty, of Eugene. He also leaves four grandchildren as well as seven great-grandchildren. Walter and Alma’s story of immigrating to the U.S. with very little in their pockets to create a better life for themselves and their family and leading successful lives is truly what this country stands for. Walter will be missed by all that knew him.
A private graveside service will be arranged shortly. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Eugene. Any donations in Walter’s memory may be made to Peace Health Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.