Wanda Lea Lucas passed away on May 11, 2020, at her home in Springfield, Ore. Wanda was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in Brainerd, Minn., to parents Ervin and Stella Heradsky Wetherbee. She was 79 years of age at the time of her passing.
She had four siblings, sisters Jean Clark and Darlene Park, and brothers Butch and Corky Wetherbee.
Wanda Lea grew up in Dufur, Ore., and graduated from Dufur High School. She worked for a time at the Dufur Bank before moving to Hood River and marrying her second husband, Walter Lucas, in 1970. She had five children. She worked for Luhr Jensen for almost 20 years and then Walmart for almost 10 years before she had a stroke and had to retire. Wanda Lea enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, reading, playing the poker machines and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a selfless person who was always willing to help folks in need.
Wanda Lea was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her husband, Walter Lucas. She is survived by her children, Dennis Proebstel, Tami Simons (Richard), Dwayne Proebstel (Sheri), Debbie Ambers (Louie) and Joseph Lucas, 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.