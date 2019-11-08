Ward Huet Miles passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore.
Ward was born on Aug. 4, 1928, in Angora, Neb., to Harry W. and Doris (Huet) Miles. He grew up with his parents, two sisters, Dorothy (Doti) and Harriet, and a brother, Harlan, on a farm near Angora where they lived in a two-room log house on the Oregon Trail that was eventually placed in a museum in Lincoln, Neb. He spent his school years in a one-room schoolhouse which he attended after early morning mail deliveries with his grandfather and which was followed by work on the farm. He graduated a year early and followed his cousin to Hood River in1947.
He began working at the Dee Mill where he continued to work for 32 years. He met his wife, Anita, in 1949 and they started a family in Odell. They had four children. Ward was a volunteer fireman and ambulance driver in Odell. He was a great handyman and the person friends and neighbors called when they needed help fixing things or just needed emotional support. Ward and Anita loved to take their family camping and Ward was an avid gardener. Later in life, they enjoyed traveling to Europe, Asia and to tropical islands. Ward was an animal lover and they had many very lucky dogs in their lifetime. They moved to Eagle Creek, where Ward worked with his oldest daughter in the import business during his last few years before retirement. They moved back to The Gorge to Mosier, Ore., when he retired in 1992.
In 1999, they moved again, this time to White Salmon, Wash., to be closer to their grandchildren. When Anita had a stroke in 2004, Ward was her loving primary caregiver for seven years. Anita died in 2011, after 62 years of marriage. Ward eventually moved to Providence Down Manor in Hood River, where he lived his last five years with his immediate family nearby and in the loving support of many new and wonderful friends he made there.Ward died of natural causes at the age 91.
Ward leaves his son, Larry Miles (and wife Mo Miles) and daughter, Becky Miles (and husband Brad Bookmyer); two grandchildren, Gracen Bookmyer and Colette Bookmyer; and sisters Dorothy (Doti) Miles and Harriet Mehigan (husband Pat Mehigan). He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita Miles, daughters Karen Miles and Kay Miles and his brother Harlan Miles.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Ward’s life at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Providence Down Manor, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River, in the Banquet Room.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.