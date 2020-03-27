Hood River native and longtime local attorney Wayne Carlos Annala, 87, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. He was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Hood River, Ore., to Arne and Kathleen (Kay Carlos) Annala.
Wayne grew up in the Oak Grove and Odell areas of the Hood River Valley. As a boy, he learned the ropes of being an orchardist as he helped his father with his apple and pear orchards along with assisting many aunts and uncles with theirs. It was during those years that he decided to practice law so that he could help out all of his family and friends, so he traded in the smudge pots for law books.
Wayne excelled in school, starting with athletics. He played baseball and many other sports. He did not limit himself to sports, as he also loved being in the Hood River High School marching band, in which he played various instruments. During his senior year he ran for the office of student body president and he proudly led the school and enjoyed his tenure.
Graduating in 1950 from HRHS, he went on to graduate from Oregon State College in 1954, received his law degree in 1957 from the University of Oregon, and was admitted to the Oregon Bar that same year.
Because of his love for the military, Wayne spent the summers during his early college years joining the Marine and Naval cadet programs. He had hoped to serve his country for years to come but he was released due to a back injury.
Also during his college years, he married Loretta Daugherty, on June 12, 1954, in the Riverside Church in Hood River. They had four children: Susan, Eric, Robyn and Davin.
His legal experience began with a job as law clerk to federal Judge Wm. G. East, followed by three years practicing law at Portland law firm.
In January 1961 Wayne moved back to Hood River with his young family and he acquired the law office of John N. Mohr, who had died a month prior. Wayne continued to practice law in Hood River (Annala, Carey, Baker, Thompson & Van Koten, and later Annala, Carey and Hull) until his death.
In December 2005, Wayne was the first recipient of the Edwin J. Peterson Professional Award, given by the Oregon Bench/Bar Commission on Professionalism.
Retirement held no appeal for him. “I don’t like to fish and I don’t play golf and I don’t want to build bird houses to keep myself occupied, so what would I do if I stopped practicing law?” he told writer Melody Finnemore nearly 10 years ago. “You’ll know I’m retired when the local mortician rolls me out of the office on a gurney.”
Throughout his life, Wayne enjoyed the great outdoors by whitewater rafting with his best friend, Judge Edwin Peterson; also boating, dirt biking, skiing and mountain climbing. He was an early member of the Crag Rats mountain rescue group (which was started by many of his family members in 1926). In his younger years he never missed a rescue, which he felt took precedence over his attorney work. Wayne he got his outdoor fix at a cabin he purchased on Savary Island in Canada, where he spent many summers in the last 30 years.
He also had a great love for music and, according to his family, could play any instrument that was handed to him. During his early years, he would grace the stage playing his beloved accordion or piano, which he could do with his eyes closed. He also performed during some Lions Follies programs playing his accordion.
Wayne was predeceased in 2011 by his wife Loretta and their son Davin, and their son Eric in 2012.
On June 2, 2012, he married Camilla Wishart at St. Mark’s Church in Hood River.
He is survived by his wife, Camilla; daughters Susan Annala, of Hood River, and Robyn Annala, of Waldport, Ore., and adopted daughter Jana Mattson; seven grandchildren: Livia Hendrickson, Erica Nichols, Josh Sleeper, Julia Sleeper, Ryan Annala, Nick Annala and Shawn Annala; and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be an open house at the Crag Rat Hut at a later date with details in a later edition. Private disposal of ashes is planned at Cloud Cap during the summer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence