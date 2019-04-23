Our favorite pilot took off for his last flight on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Wesley Laubscher was born on Feb. 9, 1921, in Astoria, Ore. He spent his boyhood years in Moose Pass, Alaska, eventually moving his family to the Trout Lake area.
Wes spent his 98 years immersed in flying, culminating his career as director, services planning for Alaska Airlines in Seattle.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Judith; four grandsons and their families; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Gardner Funeral Chapel, 1270 N. Main Ave., White Salmon, Wash., on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the WAAAM Museum, where Wes was a lifetime member (Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031) or Hospice of the Gorge (1630 Woods Court, Hood River, OR 97031).
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the Hospice team and the Providence Brookside staff for such thorough, excellent, and compassionate care for our husband, father, and grandpa.
For Wes’ last flight into the west, we wish him blue skies and tail winds.
