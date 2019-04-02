Wesley Leo Matthews passed away on March 29, 2019, in Tualatin, Ore., at the age of 71.
Wesley was born in Hoffman, Okla., on Feb. 20, 1948, to Lester B. Matthews and Theressa Watson Matthews. Wesley was an infant when his family moved from Oklahoma to Arizona and then to the Hood River Valley, which they made home. Wesley graduated from Wy’east High School in 1967. He was a veteran who served our country during the Vietnam War. Wesley had many occupations during his lifetime, which included being a chef, truck driver and fisherman. On March 1, 2016, he married the love of his life, Laura Pettry.
Wesley was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. His hobbies included his love of video games. He had a special bond with each of his nieces and nephews. Wesley had the gift to connect with and touch anyone he met. He was genuine and a true friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Laura Lynne; his children, Gina, Charles, Jessica, Ashley, Jason, Jesse, Martin & Natalia; his grandchildren, Destiny, Isaiah, Nevaeh, Abigail, Suriah, Benjamin, Aaron and Kyler; his siblings, Roy, James, Lester Jr., Leodis, Eler, Billie, Helen, Steve, Michael, Marsha, Mark, Spencer, Randy, Ondra and Teynia, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Theressa Matthews, and siblings David, Daniel, Paul, Lucille, Sadra and Mary.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 5. A celebration of Wesley’s life will follow at 1 p.m. April 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A graveside with military honors will follow the service at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale. In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at PO Box 231304, Tigard, Oregon 97281.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations). Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
