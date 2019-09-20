Wilma LaVera “Wink” Packer passed away in her home on the morning of Sept. 15, 2019. She was 89 years old.
Wink was born in St. Johns, Mich., on July 10, 1930, to Max and Delta Glover. She had two sisters, Florence Pawson and Maxine Jordan, who were both born in Seattle, Wash.
The family traveled around from Michigan and along the way, her dad would wrestle in different towns. They lived in Texas and California and, when she was 5 years old, they moved to Hood River, where she lived the rest of her life.
Wink married Kenneth Packer on Dec. 12, 1947, in Stevenson, Wash. The couple built a home in Odell, Ore., and Wink lived in that same home until her passing.
Over the years, she worked at The Hood River Restaurant and the Odell Café. She also spent many years working for Diamond Fruit in Odell, operating a box lidding machine, as well as various other jobs at the packing house. Wink also spent many hours helping in the orchard with many of the jobs that needed to be done.
She was very active in the community. She had a 4-H cooking club, she helped can and bake at Central Vale School and helped with her son’s Boy Scout troop. She was a member of Mother and Daughters Club and Garden Club. Wink also enjoyed working in her yard and supporting her children and grandchildren’s activities. She would let her children bring home friends, stay over at friends’ homes, bring friends on family outings and was just an all-around great mother.
Wink was a huge animal lover. She was in charge of caring for and training many of the family animals. They had dogs, cats, ponies, cows, birds and turtles. Her son raised pigs for a while and Wink would even bottle feed the baby pigs in a box by the fireplace to keep them warm.
In later years, Ken and Wink loved going camping, fishing, hunting and on various trips and cruises whenever they had the opportunity. She also enjoyed getting together with friends and family.
During her last several months of life, Wink began spending time at the Providence Sunshine Club, where she was able to go on outings, listen to music, make crafts and spend time with friends.
She will be dearly missed by her children and family.
Wink was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Packer, on March 29, 1999; her father, Max Glover, in 1987; her mother, Delta Glover, in 2003; and her two sisters, Florence Pawson in October 1995 and Maxine Jordan in September 2005. She is survived by her two children, Ken Packer and Debbie Carter, both of Hood River; daughter– in–law, Carol Packer; three grandchildren, Desi Packer, Marsha Schneider and Mary Bostwick; great-grandchild KC; three great-great grandchildren, Scarlett, Melina and Andrew; several nieces and nephews; and her special dog, Muffy, who continues to look for her every day.
A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, and a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Wink’s name to the Providence Sunshine Club or the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.