Wyatt James Smith tragically passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, while fishing on the Snake River with his father, Jason Moore, and close family friend, Matt Kellogg. Wyatt was a resident of Pine Grove, Ore.
Born on April 12, 2006, in Hood River, Ore., to parents Jason Moore and Amy Foster, Wyatt was only 14 years old. He had recently graduated eighth grade at Wy’east Middle School, where he was well liked. Outside of school, Wyatt worked on his family’s farm, wrestled and played football for Wy’east. He was also an active member of 4-H, where he showed goats, sheep and chickens, of which he also sold at auction. Wyatt enjoyed shooting guns, hunting, and fishing — especially for sturgeon. And much to his father’s dismay, he also really liked to play his X-Box!
Wyatt was best known for his big heart, constant smile, stories, and his love for his family — especially his sisters.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Viewing and visitation was held July 31, and graveside services on Aug. 1 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery with Pastor Don Howell of Valley Worship Center officiating. A reception followed at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.
Wyatt is survived by his parents, Jason Moore and Amy Foster; his two younger sisters, Leona and Braylynn; his grandparents, Bruce and Lynn Moore and Kathy Foster; his good friend Jason Smith; and many other friends and family members.
Please make any memorial donations to the local 4-H program or the Valley Worship Center, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031, where Wyatt attended services with his grandma Lynn.
In Loving Memory of My Son
Of all the special gifts in life
However great or small
To have you as my son
Was the greatest gift of all.
A special time
A special face
A special Son
I can’t replace.
With aching heart
I whisper low,
“I miss you, Son,
And love you so.”
