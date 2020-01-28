Yvonne (Harrell) Bokovoy passed away Jan. 22, 2020, after a brief illness, surrounded by family. She was 78 years of age, born Dec. 30, 1941, in Idaho Falls, to Wm. “Butch” and Virgine (Burnham) Harrell. She had two older sisters and two younger brothers.
The family spent their early years living on a dairy farm, without electricity or running water. When Yvonne was about 13, her father was disabled by illness, and they moved into town. This was a formative time in the development of her character as she assumed a caretaker role, assisting with the household, dad and younger siblings while her mother and sisters worked outside the home. Yvonne would continue to nurture many people in her lifetime.
Yvonne graduated from high school in Lewistown, Mont., class of ’60. She attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene, Ore. Yvonne married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Bokovoy, on July 28, 1962. They moved to Hood River in July 1969, when Dennis accepted a teaching position at Hood River Middle School. They made their home together at the east end of May Street, where they raised three kids and lived for 46 years.
Yvonne was proud to call herself a homemaker as her career; she was invested in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She found joy maintaining a garden, preserving fruits/vegetables, cooking meals from scratch, keeping chickens, sewing for the entire family, quilting as a form of recycling, even painting the house. She especially enjoyed outdoor activities with family: Skiing, canoeing, picnicking, camping, road trips to visit all the western national parks. She spent a summer in a fire lookout tower, was once a member of the archery club, and climbed Mount Hood more than once.
Yvonne worked for a time as a bank teller, volunteered as church secretary, was regional coordinator for International Exchange (student) Forum; and finally, she worked for many years at the Hood River County Administrator’s Office until she retired at age 70.
Yvonne was a woman of profound faith. She served as a deacon at her church, and had a heart for community service as her testimony of Christ. Over the years, she was involved with numerous organizations, including the Welcome Wagon, Wy’East co-op, PTA, Red Cross blood bank, FISH and Special Olympics; she served as a U.S. census taker, 4-H leader, senior tax assistant, and supported other local causes. Until the end, she considered it her personal mission to assist housebound individuals, and attend those in need.
“Some people take in stray cats or dogs; mom and dad opened their home to anyone experiencing tough times. Growing up there were often new faces at the dinner table, and after us kids left home, it was not uncommon for our beds to be filled by somebody in need of shelter. Mom’s actions generally spoke louder than her words.”
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wilma, and brother Kenneth. Yvonne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dennis Bokovoy; daughter, Yvette (Bokovoy) Blanchette, children Joshua and Erin, and great-grandson, Quintin; daughter, Lynn (Bokovoy) Raymond, husband Adam, and children Brooke and Zach; son, Eric Bokovoy, wife Mary, and their girls Jude and Claire; sister-in-law Dianne (Bokovoy), husband Jim Good; brother-in-law Lanny Bokovoy, wife Penny; sister, Wynetta (Harrell) Regli; brother Bill Harrell; and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who were all so important to her in life.
The family invites all who wish to attend, to a memorial service, to be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Bible Church, 1631 Eighth St., Hood River.
Final arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for Dennis and family.