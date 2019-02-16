Peggy Murphy

Peggy Marie Murphy passed away Feb. 5, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Peggy was born July 25, 1955, and was only 63 years of age at the time of her death.
Peggy attended Hood River High School and worked as a telephone operator at Columbia Pacific Answering Service, was a waitress at Vip’s and the Hood River Inn, was an x-ray technician at Hood River Memorial Hospital and a phlebotomist. She had many hobbies, including reading, sewing, camping, berry picking, cooking, baking, fishing and going to the coast.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred E. Pryne and Katherine Eva Bromley Pryne; great-grandparents, Arnie and Marie-Ann Granli; grandparents, Fredrick William and Alvena M. Pryne; her husband, Michael Murphy; and six uncles and two aunts.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Patricia Price (and her son Jeremy) of The Dalles, Ore; stepchildren, Kevin Tuttle (wife Carmen and their three children), Trisha Lage( and her family) and Tony Tuttle (and his son); cousins, Jerry Pryne (wife Terri and daughter Savannah) of Portland, Ore., Audrey Dalton (and daughter Audra) of Dumas, Texas, Craig Dalton (wife Vanessa and their two sons) of El Paso, Texas, and Greg Pryne of Dumas; her dogs, Otis and Mikey (deceased); and good friends Debbie Davis, Becky Sandoz, Barbara and Loren Laney and many more.
Peggy was a huge lover of animals. The family requests that contributions can be made in her memory to a local animal shelter, humane society or animal rescue entity of your choice.
A celebration of Peggy’s life is pending and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.