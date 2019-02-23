Robert Crapper

Robert L. “Bob” Crapper passed away on Feb. 16, 2019 at Ashley Manor Senior Living in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born on Jan. 8, 1937 and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Bob was born in Hood River, Ore. to Jim and Vivian (Chambers) Crapper.
He grew up and attended schools in the Hood River area, graduating in 1956. At that time, he joined the US Navy. He was discharged in 1959. Upon his return home, he began working again at Safeway, where he had worked during high school.
Bob met DiAnn Kemper, who was from Parkdale, and they married in 1960 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Hood River. Their first home was in his grandfather’s home who passed away shortly before Bob and DiAnn’s marriage. In 1967, they bought a new home on Cameo Drive where he lived the remainder of his life.
Bob began working at Krieg Millwork until he retired. He wore many different hats, spending time in the planer department, hanging doors, driving the “BIG” truck and serving as retail manager. He was known as the “go to person” by contractors in the building trade and Gorge area residents.
He was very active and enjoyed playing handball, racquetball and golf. The passion of his life was woodworking in the shop by his home. He repaired old and antique furniture, taught many people how to do similar work and built a completely new kitchen for his wife. His favorite thing was to work on his wood lathe. He crafted many beautiful bowls, clocks, trays, exquisite boxes, cradles for new babies, teddy bear rockers and other toys for the nephews. He wouldn’t’ sell his creations … he would only give them away.
Bob was proud of his immaculate home and yard. He and DiAnn traveled to many state parks in their motorhome. They particularly enjoyed winters in California, Arizona and Mexico. In addition, there were many vacation trips to the Hawaiian Islands during his working years. They were also fortunate to visit Russian and Europe on riverboat excursions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Jim Crapper. Bob is survived by his wife, DiAnn Crapper of Hood River, Ore.; brother, Guy Crapper (and wife, Lynne) of Redmond, Ore.; sister-in-law, Sue Cronkrite (and Rich) of Portland, Ore.; brother-in-law, Bob Kemper (and Mimi) of Sandy, Ore.; sister-in-law, Kathy McClure of Parkdale, Ore.; brother-in-law, Dennis Kemper (and Becky) of Portland, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hood River Valley Adult Center in Bob’s memory.
Family would like to thank Dr. Pennington, Providence Home Health, Providence Hospice of the Gorge, Lynette Giles and Ashley Manor for their care of Robert. In addition, family would like to thank all of their neighbors and friends for their many kindnesses.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception immediately following.
Bob will be laid to rest at Idlewilde Cemetery.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.