Rose Foster
Rose Margaret Foster passed away on Dec. 24, 2018, at Powell Valley Assisted Living Community in Gresham, Ore. Rose was born on Jan. 22, 1934, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of life memorial is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore. A committal service will follow at The Dalles I.O.O.F. Cemetery, off of Cherry Heights Road, 1100 W 18th St., The Dalles. Celebrant Timothy Willis will lead the services. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Christopher Schell
Christopher Eric Schell passed away on May 12, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Christopher was born on Aug. 15, 1973, and was 45 years of age at the time of his passing. A committal service for Christopher was held May 15 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 970 Tucker Road, Hood River, and a memorial service at The Hood River Care Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ted Brown
Theodore “Ted” C. Brown of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Kona Community Hospital of Kealakekua, Hawaii. Ted was born on May 9, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
