Dale Charles Blumenthal passed away on April 1, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Dale was born on Jan. 19, 1932, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Private family graveside committal services were held Thursday, April 9 at The Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery. Pastor Carl Casey led Dale’s service. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
