Edwin “Ed” Thomas passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Ed was born on Aug. 9, 1933, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing for Ed will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A celebration of life with Pastor Tim Willis officiating will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. Ed’s Interment will be private at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
