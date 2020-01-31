Betty Stultz
Betty Jean Stultz, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 23, 2020.  Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at The Fort Dalles Riders Club, with a potluck to follow.

