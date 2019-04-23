Dick Graeff
Richard Robert “Dick” Graeff passed away on April 20, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Dick was born on Sept. 25, 1946, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial gathering will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
