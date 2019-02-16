Dan Armstrong
Danny “Dan” Armstrong passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Hood River, Ore. Dan was born on Jan. 27, 1948, and was 71 years of age at the time of his passing. A worship and memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Hood River Alliance Church, with lunch and Snickers Bars to follow. All are welcome to attend. Private interment with military honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.