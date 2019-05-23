Pascual Ortiz-Zavala
Pascual Ortiz-Zavala passed away on May 17, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Pascual was born on June 1, 1970, and was 48 years of age at the time of his passing. A funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with graveside rites at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
■
Pascual Ortiz-Zavala falleció en Providence Portland Medical Center el 17 de mayo del 2019 en Portland, Ore. Pascual nació el 1 de junio de 1970 y tenía 48 años de edad cuando falleció. Un tiempo de velación se llevara a cabo el miércoles 29 de mayo de las 6–8 p.m. en Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Una misa fúnebre para Pascual se llevara a cabo a las 2:00 P.M en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s (1501 Belmont Ave, Hood River, Oregon, 97031). Procederemos a sepultar en el panteón católico St. Mary’s, 1225 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.