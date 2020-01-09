Patti Pratt
Patricia Ann “Patti” Pratt passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Patti was born on March 29, 1942, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. A rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and a viewing and time to visit with family will follow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A light lunch and time for continued sharing will be held at the church reception hall immediately following. Patti’s urn will be placed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery mausoleum following the reception at approximately 1 p.m. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.