Juana Martinez
Juana Martinez (Garcia) passed away surrounded by family on July 20, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Juana was born on Sept. 27, 1934, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. A Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 122 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
■
Juana Martinez (Garcia) falleció en Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital rodeada de su familia el 20 de Julio de 2019 en Hood River, Oregon. Juana nació el 27 de Septiembre de 1934 y tenía 84 años de edad cuando falleció. Un tiempo de velación se llevara a cabo el Martes 23 de Julio de 2019 a partir de las 5 p.m. en Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Su misa fúnebre que comenzara a las 3 p.m. en la iglesia católica St. Peter’s el Jueves 25 de julio, 122 W. 10th Street, The Dalles. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
