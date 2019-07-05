Marlene Nelson
Marlene Ann Nelson passed away on June 27, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Marlene was born on Nov. 21, 1946, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and a celebration of Marlene’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, both at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Interment will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, and a reception will be back at Anderson’s Tribute Center at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
