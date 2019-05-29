Kirsten Anne LaDue Kleinsmith passed away on Sept. 19, 2018, surrounded by family, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was 51 years of age at the time of her passing. All are invited to a celebration of life memorial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Crag Rat Hut, 960 Crag Rat Hut Road, Hood River; guests are invited to bring a dessert to share. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
