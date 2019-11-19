Randall Bell
Randall John Bell passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Randy was born on March 15, 1957, and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing.
Services to celebrate Randy’s life and mourn his passing are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at The Bowe Theater at Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. At 2 p.m., a time of continued sharing, food and fellowship will take place at the Hood River Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River.Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.